Compound USD Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.53 Million (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Compound USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $918.59 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Compound USD Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002317 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.76 or 0.06322275 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00508657 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.89 or 0.30937954 BTC.
About Compound USD Coin
Compound USD Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound USD Coin’s official website is compound.finance. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance.
Compound USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
