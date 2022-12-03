Compound USD Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.53 Million (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Compound USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $918.59 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Compound USD Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Compound USD Coin

Compound USD Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound USD Coin’s official website is compound.finance. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

