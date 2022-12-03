Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,724,000 after purchasing an additional 140,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.79.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $261.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 842.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

