CONX (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Shares Down 0.3%

CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

CONX Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of CONX in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CONX in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of CONX by 8.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CONX in the third quarter valued at about $134,000.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

