Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Coverage Initiated at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CPPMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.79.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Up 3.6 %

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $298.72 million, a PE ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.