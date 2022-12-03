Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.7% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 88.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 33.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,820,000 after buying an additional 61,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $236.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.61.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

