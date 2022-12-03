Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.89. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $119.21.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

