Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1,184.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,737,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,253,000 after buying an additional 129,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after buying an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after buying an additional 731,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after buying an additional 112,707 shares in the last quarter.

FMB stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

