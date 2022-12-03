Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,899 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3,165.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $67,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 19.1% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.