Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,540 Shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Get Rating) by 12,700.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,937,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 612.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TACK opened at $23.97 on Friday. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51.

