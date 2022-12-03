Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.53 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $129.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.22.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

