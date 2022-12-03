Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.07

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 6928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1,062.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

