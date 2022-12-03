CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 4,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 4,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $608,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 434,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,059,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $308,460.00.

On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total transaction of $150,860.00.

On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $75,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $225,390.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $153,160.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $155.00.

On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00.

CorVel Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $152.89 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day moving average of $151.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of CorVel

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 472.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 72.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Stories

