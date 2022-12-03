Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 768 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $242,940,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 391,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.9 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $494.53 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $495.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.