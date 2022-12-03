Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Up 32.8% in November

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,807,500 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the October 31st total of 42,032,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,541.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Country Garden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of CTRYF stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Country Garden has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

