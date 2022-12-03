Coury Firm Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Coury Firm Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 16.8% of Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

