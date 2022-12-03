Covenant 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $148,040.76 (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Covenant token can currently be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00013406 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Covenant has a total market cap of $154.20 million and $148,040.76 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,524,154 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

