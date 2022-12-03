CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

PMTS opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $279.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.40. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90.

In other news, Director Robert Pearce sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $565,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,429 shares of company stock valued at $575,706. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPI Card Group stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of CPI Card Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

