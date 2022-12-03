Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 660 Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 660 ($7.90) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 850 ($10.17) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.48) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.36) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.17) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 590 ($7.06) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,299.58 ($15.55).

ASOS Price Performance

ASC opened at GBX 640 ($7.66) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £640.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,064.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 614.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 861.23. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,580.99 ($30.88).

Insider Buying and Selling at ASOS

ASOS Company Profile

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($315,253.02). In other ASOS news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte sold 4,915 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.69), for a total transaction of £27,474.85 ($32,868.58). Also, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 549 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($315,253.02).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

