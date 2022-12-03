Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Buys 2,475 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Unilever by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,108,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,780,000 after purchasing an additional 500,968 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

