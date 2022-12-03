Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Sells 55 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 564,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar stock opened at $236.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.23 and a 200 day moving average of $196.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

