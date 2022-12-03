Cronos (CRO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $14.38 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Cronos has a market cap of $1.63 billion and approximately $14.38 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00080737 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00060295 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001418 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00024665 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000271 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

