CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the October 31st total of 48,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

CrossAmerica Partners stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 31,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,810. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $754.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.07%.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $164,924.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,258.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $129,903.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,645.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $164,924.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,258.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,603 shares of company stock valued at $343,375. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

(Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.