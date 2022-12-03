CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 591.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,231 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 0.7% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

