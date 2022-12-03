CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 591.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,231 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 0.7% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49.
CSX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.