Cunning Capital Partners LP Boosts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cunning Capital Partners LP raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in FOX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in FOX by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

FOX stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

