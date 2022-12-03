Cunning Capital Partners LP Buys 2,400 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cunning Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 294,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,117,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.67.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $189.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

