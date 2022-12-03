Cunning Capital Partners LP Has $2.64 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cunning Capital Partners LP decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 2.0% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

Shares of HCA opened at $239.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.46 and a 200-day moving average of $203.69. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.