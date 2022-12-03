Cunning Capital Partners LP Invests $1.48 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $119.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $165.83.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.55.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.