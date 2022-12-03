Cunning Capital Partners LP Lowers Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cunning Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,255 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for 2.3% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 116.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $153.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.35. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

