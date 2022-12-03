Cunning Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 245.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in WestRock by 4.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in WestRock by 28.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Price Performance

WRK opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.