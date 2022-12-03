Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Shares Down 0.3%

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 90.70 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 91.40 ($1.09). 215,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 547,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.70 ($1.10).

Custodian REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.89, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £406.46 million and a P/E ratio of 317.93.

Get Custodian REIT alerts:

Custodian REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Custodian REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 19.40%.

Custodian REIT Company Profile

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Custodian REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.