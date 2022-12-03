CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Down 22.5% in November

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 425,300 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 21.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in CVR Partners by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CVR Partners by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CVR Partners by 707.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded CVR Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

CVR Partners Price Performance

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $118.70 on Friday. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $179.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

About CVR Partners

(Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

