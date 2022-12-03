CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,300 ($27.52) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS CVSGF remained flat at $23.80 during trading hours on Friday. CVS Group has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

