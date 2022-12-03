CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Director Daryl George Austin Sells 267,000 Shares

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) Director Daryl George Austin sold 267,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,782,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,227,882.32.
CWC Energy Services Price Performance
CWC Energy Services stock opened at C$0.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.10 million and a PE ratio of 6.25. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30.
CWC Energy Services Company Profile
