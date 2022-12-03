CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Director Daryl George Austin Sells 267,000 Shares

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) Director Daryl George Austin sold 267,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,782,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,227,882.32.

CWC Energy Services Price Performance

CWC Energy Services stock opened at C$0.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.10 million and a PE ratio of 6.25. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30.

Get CWC Energy Services alerts:

CWC Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for CWC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CWC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.