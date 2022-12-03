Cynosure Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cynosure Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 45.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 969,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,874,000 after buying an additional 68,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $74.06 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

