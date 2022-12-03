DallasNews Co. (DALN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 3rd

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

DallasNews Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DALN traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,230. DallasNews has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.63.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DallasNews

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DallasNews stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DallasNews Co. ( NASDAQ:DALN Get Rating ) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.37% of DallasNews worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

