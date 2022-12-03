DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of DALN stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,230. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $24.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.63. DallasNews has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DallasNews stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DallasNews Co. ( NASDAQ:DALN Get Rating ) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.37% of DallasNews worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

