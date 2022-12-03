Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Cut to $277.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.17.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

DHR stock opened at $274.23 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.