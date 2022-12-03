Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $134.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.43.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.05.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

