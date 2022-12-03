DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €6.00 ($6.19) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

DBV Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $250.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

