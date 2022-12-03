DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €6.00 ($6.19) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $250.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.
Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.