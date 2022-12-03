Decatur Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

