Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 31.1% in November

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DBCCF remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,708. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

About Decibel Cannabis

(Get Rating)

Read More

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.