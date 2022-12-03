Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $450.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $411.92.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $389.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $410.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $4,824,959 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

