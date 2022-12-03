Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $450.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
DECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $411.92.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance
Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $389.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $410.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $4,824,959 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
