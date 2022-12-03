DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Tops $0.0008

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 61.4% higher against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $284,960.07 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is dbc.team. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

