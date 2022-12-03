Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Reduced by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,866 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $58,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,929 shares of company stock valued at $10,347,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.11.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $445.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.62. The firm has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

