DEI (DEI) Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. DEI has a total market capitalization of $3.30 billion and $14,481.19 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 58.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002598 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00453191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023785 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001221 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00018919 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.