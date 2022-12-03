Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Short Interest Update

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the October 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Delta Apparel Price Performance
DLA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. 13,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,312. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $90.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.61.
Insider Transactions at Delta Apparel
In other Delta Apparel news, Director A Alexander Taylor II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,184.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
About Delta Apparel
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.
