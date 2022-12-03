Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Update

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 249.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DWVYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 4,200 ($50.25) to GBX 3,050 ($36.49) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.18) to GBX 2,500 ($29.91) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

DWVYF remained flat at $22.00 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

