Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Trading Down 3.4%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €28.10 ($28.97) and last traded at €28.20 ($29.07). 4,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.20 ($30.10).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($37.11) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $530.30 million and a P/E ratio of 6.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

Featured Articles

