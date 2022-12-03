Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.75

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 133180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

DBOEY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($206.19) to €210.00 ($216.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($203.81) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($204.12) to €202.00 ($208.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €204.00 ($210.31) to €206.00 ($212.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse AG will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

