Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.75

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 133180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DBOEY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($206.19) to €210.00 ($216.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($203.81) in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($204.12) to €202.00 ($208.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €204.00 ($210.31) to €206.00 ($212.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.86.
Deutsche Börse Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.