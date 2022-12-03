Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €9.80 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €9.80 ($10.10) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.36% from the company’s current price.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.25 ($5.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €8.55 ($8.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($7.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($8.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 1.1 %

ETR:LHA traded down €0.08 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €7.58 ($7.81). 4,249,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.24 ($5.40) and a 12-month high of €7.92 ($8.16). The business has a 50-day moving average of €6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion and a PE ratio of -3.86.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

